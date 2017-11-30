Sundance: First Looks At Kristen Stewart In 'Lizzie', Robert Pattinson In 'Damsel

I could be wrong, it's been known to happen, but I think this is the first time Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson both have movies at the Sundance Film Festival. Stewart is an old hand there at this point, having arrived forand, and now she's coming back again with. Yep, it's a Lizzie Borden movie.also stars Chloe Sevigny, who is REALLY a fixture at Sundance and is with Stewart in the above image, with Craig William Macnelli directing. Here's the synopsis:Based on the 1892 murder of Lizzie Borden‘s family in Fall River, MA, this tense psychological thriller lays bare the legend of Lizzie Borden to reveal the much more complex, poignant and truly terrifying woman within, as well as her intimate bond with the family‘s young Irish housemaid, Bridget Sullivan.As for Pattinson, he rejoins hisco-star Mia Wasikowska for. The film brings directing duo the Zellner Brothers back to Park City after their atmospheric festival oddity. Here is the synopsis:Samuel Alabaster, an affluent pioneer, ventures across the American Frontier to marry the love of his life, Penelope. As Samuel, a drunkard named Parson Henry and a miniature horse called Butterscotch traverse the Wild West, their once-simple journey grows treacherous, blurring the lines between hero, villain and damsel.Both films are definitely on my radar. I'll hopefully scope them out when Sundance begins January 18th.