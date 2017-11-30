11/30/2017
Sundance: First Look At Chloe Moretz & Sasha Lane In 'The Miseducation Of Cameron Post'
We're seeing a new wave of movies about living as homosexual in America: Greg Berlanti's Love, Simon which just debuted its trailer, and next year will be Joel Edgerton's Boy Erased. It's pretty exciting to see how our perspective on being gay has changed over the years, and of course movies are a reflection of that. Now you can add another to the list, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, which was just announced as part of the Sundance Film Festival lineup.
The first image has arrived from Appropriate Behavior director Desiree Akhavan's film, featuring looks at Chloe Grace Moretz, Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant) and American Honey breakout Sasha Lane. Jennifer Ehle and John Gallagher Jr. round out an excellent cast for the adaptation of Emily Danforh's book. Here's the synopsis:
1993: after being caught having sex with the prom queen, a girl is forced into a gay conversion therapy center.
The Sundance Film Festival kicks off on January 18th.