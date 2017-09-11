'Suicide Squad' Director David Ayer Perfectly Responds To A Hater On Twitter

Yep bro. Patty killed it on Wonder Woman. Every day is a struggle to suck less. Keep it classy player. https://t.co/gOv99RdhFB November 8, 2017

Damn, son. The hate fordirector David Ayer runs deep for some reason. I know that when anybody does a superhero movie it overshadows everything else, but his resume was long enough and strong enough that he should've been exempt. Before he joined DC Films he had a hand in writing or directing, and more, yet there are still plenty out there ecstatic that he might be offThat said, if you're going to come at him with a tall glass of Haterade™, like one Twitter asshole did last night, Ayer's ready for you. Here's his response to being told "hopefully you'll never do a dc movie. That is why Wonder Woman did great! You suck ;)"Pretty slick, heaping praise onwhile remaining cool in response to that lame keyboard warrior.The sad thing is, that prick may be right. Ayer was supposed to direct Gotham City Sirens, which would have seen him reunited with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, but the film wasn't mentioned at all at Comic-Con. It's unclear what Ayer's future holds at DC, but his next movie is, which sees him working again with Will Smith and marks a return to the cop genre he's had so much success with. I for one love Ayer's movies and hope he makes more of them, whether they be for DC, Marvel, or whoever.