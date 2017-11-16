'Strangers: Prey At Night' Trailer: The Masked Killers Are Back

Hard to believe it's been nine years since Bryan Bertino's. Harder still to believe it's taken that long for the film to get a sequel considering it was both a critical and box office hit that helped redefine the home invasion thriller. It's a little disappointing Bertino isn't back behind the camera for, but at least he helped write the script for what looks like a capable followup featuring a new band of masked stalkers.Starring Christina Hendricks, Bailee Madison, and Martin Henderson, the film finds a different family terrorized in a mobile trailer park. Trailer parks are already pretty creepy on their own, but add a bunch of masked killers and the scare potential goes off the charts. Here's the synopsis:Directed by Johannes Roberts,opens March 9th 2018.