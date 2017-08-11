Steven Spielberg's 'The Post' Trailer: Tom Hanks & Meryl Streep Take On The Government

It's a time of unprecedented political scandal, and we've seen our right to a free press challenge time and time again by those who wish those scandals to remain in secret. Instead we've seen journalists rise to the occasion in a way that hasn't been seen in decades. Into that climate arrives Steven Spielberg's, which is sure to be an important film here in DC as it follows The Washington Post as it fought for the release of The Pentagon Papers, which revealed the depth of the government's lies about the Vietnam War.Joining Spielberg for what is already expected to be a Best Picture contender are Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Carrie Coon, Bradley Whitford, Tracy Letts, Alison Brie, David Cross, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, Matthem Rhys, Michael Stuhlbarg, Bruce Greenwood, and Zach Woods. Streep plays Post publisher Kay Graham, a true legend for taking on such a male-dominated field, with Hanks as editor Ben Bradlee, who would become nationally-known a few years later during the Watergate scandal.Yeah, I'd say that cast is Oscar worthy. And the script was co-written by Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, the latter having won an Oscar for penning Best Picture winner,opens December 22nd.