11/16/2017
Stephen Chbosky To Direct Disney's Live-Action 'Prince Charming' Film
In Bill Willingham's awesome Fables comic book it was revealed that all of Disney's various fairy tale princes were the same dude, who REALLY got around. He just couldn't leave the ladies alone. Ever since Disney announced a Prince Charming film back in 2015 I was hoping they would take a similar approach, and who knows? Maybe they will, and if they do it will be The Perks of Being a Wallflower director Stephen Chbosky who makes it happen.
The day before his latest film Wonder (review here) hits theaters, Chbosky has signed on to write and direct Prince Charming. The latest in Disney's run of live-action reimaginings will be a twist on the classic handsome prince trope seen in multiple Disney movies, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty. The film will actually center on the less handsome, less charming brother to Prince Charming, who doesn't measure up to the family standard.
This marks a return to Disney for Chbosky, who helped write this year's mega-hit Beauty and the Beast. I'm guessing that factored into their decision to give him another shot. [THR]