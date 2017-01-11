11/01/2017
Spike Lee's 'Black Klansman' Adds Corey Hawkins And Topher Grace
I don't know if there's a more intriguing film for 2018 than Spike Lee and Jordan Peele's Black Klansman, and the cast is only one reason why. Joining the previously cast John David Washington (Ballers), Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming), and Adam Driver (Logan Lucky) are Kong: Skull Island's Corey Hawkins and War Machine's Topher Grace.
The film, which Lee will direct, is based on the true story of Ron Stallworth, an African-American detective who in 1978 went under cover in the Ku Klux Klan and rose to become head of the local chapter. Washington is set to play Stallworth, while Hawkins is civil rights leader Stokely Carmichael and Grace is a KKK member.
While there's no release date yet or a firm start date that I can see, the rapid fire casting suggests it should begin shooting soon. [Deadline]