'Smallfoot' Trailer: Channing Tatum Is A Fearful, Lovestruck Yeti

There are so many animated movies that pop up out of nowhere, never heard of before. For me,is one of those, but the concept sounds like it could be fun. Channing Tatum voices Migo, a yeti who discovers that the most dangerous of mythological creatures is actually real: humans.James Corden voices Percy the "Smallfoot", joined by Zendaya as MeeChee, the yeti Migo has a crush on. Common, LeBron James, Gina Rodriguez, Danny DeVito, Yara Shahidi, Ely Henry, and Jimmy Tatro are also in the voice cast. Directing is Karey Kirkpatrick, award-winning director of. Here's the synopsis:An animated adventure for all ages, with original music and an all-star cast, “Smallfoot” turns the Bigfoot legend upside down when a bright young Yeti finds something he thought didn’t exist—a human.News of this “smallfoot” brings him fame and a chance with the girl of his dreams. It also throws the simple Yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village, in a rollicking story about friendship, courage and the joy of discovery.hits theaters on September 28th 2018.