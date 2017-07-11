'Sherlock Gnomes' Trailer: Johnny Depp Is Playing Detective Again

If you want to know whyexists, it's really simple. The first movie,, which was excellent by the way, opened in 2011 and became a sleeper hit with $194M on a $36M budget. It had great music and terrific voicework from James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, and others. Plus it was a clever way to revisit Shakespeare's overused classic, in the form of little porcelain garden gnomes that *clink* when they touch something.I'm excited, so sue me.The sequel introduces Johnny Depp as the voice of detective Sherlock Gnomes (har har har), who is brought in to investigate the disappearance of other garden gnomes. This might be the best way to tolerate Depp at this point, not having to actually see him on screen. Although, what's up with him and playing detectives lately? Is he going through something we don't know about?Anyway, the film features Michael Caine, Maggie Smith, Stephen Merchant, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Mary J. Blige with Elton John back again to provide original music. John Stevenson, who co-directed, has what I think is an unenviable task of topping its predecessor. Here's the synopsis:opens March 23rd 2018.