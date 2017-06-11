'Shazam!' Casts Asher Angel As Billy Batson

Angel is best known for his role on Disney's Andi Mack, which I've never heard of, but he's set to get his breakout big screen role now. Billy Batson is an orphan kid granted by a wizard the power to transform into Shazam, an acronym of six ancient gods: Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury. Parallel to this movie is Black Adam, which stars Dwayne Johnson as Shazam's frequent foe. Chances are they will crossover at some point.
Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! opens in 2019. [Variety]