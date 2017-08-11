Seth Rogen's 'The Boys' Finally Finds A Home At Amazon

I've been quietly anticipating news on Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's adaptation of, based on my favorite of Garth Ennis' comics. While it initially looked as if it might head to AMC like Rogen'sseries (also based on an Ennis comic) did, insteadhas found a home at Amazon, where it will run for 8 episodes beginning in 2019.Ennis and artist Darick Robertson's comic ran from 2006-2012 and followed a government sponsored team of superpowered agents tasked with monitoring the corrupt superhero community. In typical Ennis fashion, the series was a deconstruction of the genre, casting analogues of popular heroes such as the X-Men and Avengers as degenerates and deviants. If this were a movie it would be super hard 'R' rated stuff. More than, I think. A few years ago Adam McKay tried to adaptas a TV series but it never was able to get off the ground.Eric Kripke (Supernatural) will serve as showrunner with Rogen and Goldberg directing. Here's hoping they find a way to cast Simon Pegg as Wee Hughie since there's a striking resemblance and fans have been wanting that to happen since the beginning.