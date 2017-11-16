Sebastian Stan And Tatiana Maslany Join 'Destroyer' With Nicole Kidman

Karyn Kusama put together a great ensemble for her thriller,, and the result was the best reviewed film of her career since. It looks like she's trying to up the ante with her followup,, which already has Nicole Kidman set to star, and now she's set to add Sebastian Stan and Tatiana Maslany.Stan and Maslany are in talks to join the film which centers on LAPD detective Erin Bell (Kidman) who, as a younger officer, infiltrated a cult-like group in California. The leader of that gang re-emerges years later, and the detective must work through its members and face the demons of her past. It's unclear what roles the latest additions will take, but it sounds like they'll have great material to work with.Both Stan and Maslany are coming off some of the finest performances they've ever given. Maslany was terrific opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in, while Stan recently co-starred inand will play Jeff Gillooly inalongside Margot Robbie.