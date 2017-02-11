11/02/2017
Sci-Fi Drama "Vestige' Will Have Figure Skaters Against Robots
Imagine I, Tonya if set in a dystopian future ruled by robots, and you've got a pretty good idea of how awesome the sci-fi film Vestige can be. THR reports Mickey Rourke, Analeigh Tipton, and Anne Heche, three of my favorites I might add, will star in the film from director Stephon Stewart.
Described as "Ex Machina meets Black Swan and Whiplash", the film is set in a dark future ruled by artificial intelligence, with Tipton as an Olympic figure skater who must overcome her demons to compete in the Winter Olympics against androids. Heche will play her eccentric mother with Rourke as her demanding coach.
This will mark Stewart's directorial debut, and I have to say it sounds kinda great. No word on when shooting begins but you can bet your ass I'm going to be following it closely.