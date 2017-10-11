11/10/2017

Sandra Bullock To Play Filibustering Senator Wendy Davis In 'Let Her Speak'

If you don't know Texas state senator Wendy Davis, you should. In January 2013 she held a 13-hour filibuster on the state Senate floor to block what would have been the most restrictive anti-abortion bill.  Her efforts brought her national attention and the adoration of millions who support a woman's right to choose, and now her story is about to become a movie with Sandra Bullock attached...for now.

Bullock is on board to star in Let Her Speak, as long as a director is found that she approves of. Oh, okay. The film will tackle Davis' epic filibuster, the old school Mr. Smith Goes To Washington-style of talking filibuster that doesn't allow you to sit or eat or go to the bathroom or anything.  Davis was a mom at a young age but didn't let that slow her down, rising to become a Harvard-educated lawyer before joining the senate.

It's a great story that deserves to be told and having Bullock promises it will get seen. Check out Davis reflecting on the filibuster below.

 