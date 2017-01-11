11/01/2017
Russos Calls 'Infinity War' A Heist Movie; More On Tessa Thompson's All-Female Marvel Film
While the Marvel Cinematic Universe definitely follows a certain basic formula, and yes that even applies to this weekend's Thor: Ragnarok, we've definitely seen Marvel take a few gambles of late. The Russo Brothers have been the impetus for a lot of that change, ever since they introduced an espionage strain with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and based on their comments Cnet, they plan on bringing a different kind of genre into play for Avengers: Infinity War...
“With ‘Infinity War,’ the biggest new element to the movie is Thanos and the fact that he’s entering the storytelling in a very bold, strong way, to the degree that he’s almost one of the leads. We’ve shaped an interesting narrative around him that in some ways leans heavily on a heist film in the fact that he’s going after the infinity stones in a much bolder, successful way than he has in the past," said Anthony Russo. “The entire movie has that energy of the bad guy being one step ahead of the heroes. We looked at a lot of movies that had that heist-style energy to them, [and] that brought some inspiration.”
Marvel has done heist movies before, with Ant-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy, but from a villains' perspective it should feel entirely different. Presumably, Thanos will be making his way across the galaxy stealing everything he needs to power the Infinity Gauntlet, which would bring him to Earth where he faces the combined might of the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more. Hopefully Marvel will drop that Comic-Con teaser soon so everyone can see how awesome the film looks.
Meanwhile, another one looking to bring change to the MCU is Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok. We heard a few weeks ago that she had pitched Kevin Feige on an all-female Marvel movie, and now she's revealed to CBR exactly who was in on that pitch. Basically everybody you'd want to see in a movie together.
“I think in that group was Brie Larson, myself, Zoe Saldana, Scarlett Johansson, Pom (Klementieff) and Karen (Gillan),” Thompson revealed. “We were just sort of all in a semicircle talking, and it just came up, because none of us really worked together – well, I suppose Zoe, and Karen, and Pom – and wouldn’t it be nice if we could all work together? And we were sort of speculating on they ways in which it might happen in Infinity War, or might not happen, and we thought, ‘No, we should just have a whole movie where we know every day we’re going to arrive and get to work together.’ So we just ran right up to Kevin Feige and started talking about it."
By the time Captain Marvel arrives in two years it will have taken more than a decade for their first female-led movie. Warner Bros. already beat them to the punch with Wonder Woman and proved there's an audience out there eager for more. You'd best believe Marvel won't be left playing catch up again, and if a way to bring all of their women heroes together in one movie can be done it will happen.