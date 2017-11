Rooney Mara Is 'Mary Magdalene' In First Look At Garth Davis' Biblical Drama

The last time Rooney Mara teamed with director Garth Davis was for, and she was mostly overlooked by stars Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman. Nothing wrong with that, they were both fantastic and so was she, there just wasn't enough praise to go around during the awards season. Well, Davis has made it up to her in a big way, by casting her as the title role in Mary Magdalene, and now we have our first look at her as Christ's most faithful follower.Also starring Chiwetel Ejiofor as Peter and Tahar Rahim as Judas, the biblical drama follows Mary as she leaves behind humble beginnings to join Christ's flock. Here's the synopsis:is scheduled to open on March 30th 2018, but it may change since that was a date given to it by The Weinstein Company. [ IndieWire