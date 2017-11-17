Review: 'Destined' Starring Cory Hardrict, Hill Harper, & La La Anthony





Destined, a story that looks at the effects that one action can have on the lives of various people, starring Cory Hardcit, Jesse Metcalfe, Robert Christopher Riley, Margot Bingham, and Hill Harper wasn't a particularly horrible movie, but it wasn't great either. In the very beginning there was a quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson that was plastered on a completely black screen that read "the only person that you are destined to become is the person you decide to be" right before the start of the movie. From the statement (and in the title alone) I assumed that this movie would dive deeper into conversations surrounding the idea or philosophical debate about choice vs destiny and how whether choice really means anything in this world especially if you hold that idea up to something like say, fate.









Destined releases in theaters November 17, 2017.





Rating: 2.5 out 5