11/10/2017
Release Of Louis C.K.'s 'I Love You, Daddy' Canceled After Misconduct Allegations
Everyone, back away from the comedian! It didn't take long for the tables to turn against Louis C.K., and while it was the recent New York Times expose that ultimately did it, I would say this has been coming ever since the world premiere of the controversial I Love You, Daddy. It was recently pulled from its New York debut, and now distributor The Orchard has pulled it from the release calendar completely.f
This seemed like the path they would take after five women alleged sexual misconduct by C.K. His movie, which has the unfortunate premise of a father trying to stop his young daughter from dating a 70-year-old movie director, was to open next week but is now off the schedule. Even worse, some of the stars are starting to distance themselves from it, like co-star Charlie Day, who told the LA Times he "will not be promoting the movie further."
That's just the tip of the iceberg. HBO has pulled C.K.'s appearance from the "Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs" special that was to air on November 18th, and have removed all of his content from their network. FX, the home of his hit series Louis and other programs he produces like Better Things, released a statement saying they will "thoroughly investigate any allegations of misconduct within our workplace."
The walls have come crumbling down for C.K. and who knows if this is the end or not.