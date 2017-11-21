Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Valerian', 'The Hitman's Bodyguard', 'Good Time', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK

















The latest sci-fi mind-blower from genre legend Luc Besson stars Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevine as two special agents,

working together to bring order to the galaxies of the 28th century. Under direct orders to obtain an artifact held on the utopian planet Alpha, the agents soon discover that there was more to their mission than they understood, and a looming dark pressence is working against them to slowly dimantle the intergalactic metropolis and set the alien races against each other again.





We Said: “There's so much to admire about Valerian from a technical standpoint that you almost want to forgive everything else that is so wrong with it. You'll keep waiting for the light switch to turn on and for [Writer/Director Luc] Besson to fully realize Valerian's immense potential. But after a couple of hours you'll find that forgiveness and patience can only travel so far.” Rating: 2.5 out of 5

























This hard-R action comedy teams up Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds as a notorious assassin and his former enemy, now assaigned to protect him from the every-growing number of international mercinaries who want him dead. Over the course of a chaotic 24 hours, the duo face numerous outrageous bloody obsticles on their way across the border, trying not to get killed or kill each other first.





We Said: “ I imagine the majority of filming The Hitman's Bodyguard was Reynolds and Jackson bouncing snark off of one another like a freshly-tossed smoke grenade. Surely, most of the film seems ad-libbed right there on the spot, giving the duo ample chance to hit their "muthaf**ka" quota in about five minutes. Three minutes if you include co-star Salma Hayek.” Rating: 3.5 out of 5





















Good Time is a haunting new thriller about the worst day in the life of a young criminal (Robert Pattinson). After a botched bank robbery leaves his younger disabled brother in police custody, a mad race around the city begins, as he stops at nothing, pulling every bloody string he possibly can to try to get his brother out of prison before it’s too late.





We Said: “ Set afire by the combination of Oneohtrix Point Never's sonic soundtrack and Sean Price Williams' searing 35mm visuals, Good Time is a treat for the senses. As it rages to an inevitably chaotic conclusion, we're left with a bittersweet reminder that Good Time is, at its core, a story about family and one's devotion to it.” Rating: 4 out of 5