Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Cars 3', 'Ingrid Goes West', 'Patti Cake$', And More!

Disney and PIXAR’s hit Cars franchise comes to a close with this action packed and heart warming finale. Challenged by a new, up and coming hot-shot racer (Armie Hammer), Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) finds himself thrust back into the racing world to reclaim his title. Helping him along the way is Cruz Ramirez (Cristela Alonzo), a starry-eyed trainer generations newer than McQueen, insisting that he update his racing technique. Can McQueen get with the times before it’s too late? Probably!





We Said: “Overall I really liked Cars 3 a ton. It has a lot of heart and deals with age, sports and even women in athletics, especially racing very well. I think it’s a solid release and hopefully families really enjoy it. There are some cars in here I can’t wait to see as toys which I think is a real draw for making these movies again and again. Maybe I’m not critical enough, but Cars 3 was totally worth the trip.” Rating: 4 out of 5





















The acclaimed new pitch-black comedy Ingrid Goes West hilariously deconstructs the underlying darkness of our soial media obsession. After a famly tradgey leaves her isolated and depressed, Ingrid (Aubrey Plazza) a deeply mentally unstable young woman, spends all of her money traveling across the country and reinventing herself in the image of an Instagram model (Elizabeth Olsen) she’s fascinated with. Her fascination soon turns to obsession as she sociopathically destroys the world around her in an attempt to become the social media guru’s new best friend.





We Said: “Ingrid Goes West is a film that you’ll think about for a while after watching it. It plays to the more unexamined aspect of social media, but instead of pointing the blame on social media itself, it turns its eyes and examines the people behind the screens of their phones. Ingrid is obviously mentally unstable, lonely, and extremely insecure, and that plays a large part in the way her character views Instagram and defines her actions and development throughout the film.” Rating: 3.5 out of 5





















One of the year’s most buzzed about new movies, Patti Cake$ tells the story of an unlikely rapper’s journey for success in a world she doesn’t fit into. Patricia Dombrowski (a star-making debut performance from Danielle Macdonald) has dreamed her entire life of escaping her small New Jersey suburb and becoming a Hip Hop legend. With the help fo her loving grandmother and mysterious and soft spoken musician, she sets out to follow her dream no matter what stands in her way.





We Said: “Patti Cake$ is one of the most purely enjoyable movies about hip-hop that I've seen. Does it pander? Absolutely. Does it stick to the 8 Mile formula like an emcee following the boom bap and the kick snare? You darn right it does, but the rags to rap glory story it tells is made special, if not transcendent, by the electric lead performance by Danielle MacDonald. For many she will be a newcomer, and certainly this will be her breakout role into even bigger things.” Rating: 4 out of 5