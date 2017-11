Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Atomic Blonde', 'Wind River', 'Brigsby Bear', & More!

From the twisted mind of SNL’s Kyle Mooney, this comedy-drama is just as bizarre as it is heartwarming. When a sudden and traumatic realization thrusts sheltered young man James (Mooney) into the world of adulthood, he’s shocked by several aspects of modern life; particularly that Brigsby Bear, his favorite children’s TV show, is no longer making new episodes. Fearing the saga he loves would be left incomplete, James sets out to make his own Brigsby Bear movie that would serve to wrap up loose ends. Helping him in this quest are his estranged sister and her misfit high school friends, who grow to love the joys of filmmaking, Brigsby Bear, and most of all James.