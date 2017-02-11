11/02/2017
Pop! Obsession: Get Ready For 'Thor: Ragnarok' With These Awesome Funko Pops!
By now you know that Thor: Ragnarok is here, giving the god of thunder his biggest and funniest adventure yet. And of course, the arrival of a new Marvel film means Funko has an entire line of Pop! Vinyl figures ready to be added to your collection, and our friends at Entertainment Earth have them in stock. Full disclosure: I already have all of these. Plus a couple exclusives, because that's just how I roll.
What's happened to Thor's golden locks!? Where is his mighty hammer, Mjolnir? Patience, my friend, all will be revealed when you see the movie but his new look does give us the most unique Thor Pop yet, decked out in his gladiator outfit. You also get his buddy/opponent the Hulk, with the helmet, armor, and hammer he definitely has no need for. Also available is the awesome Valkyrie figure, because who in the world thought we'd ever have a Tessa Thompson Pop Vinyl? Not me, but I'm glad we do. You can also get Cate Blanchett as the horned goddess of death, Hela, Idris Elba sporting Heimdall's new look, Tom Hiddleston as the devious Loki, and Hulk's rocky pal Korg, who is voiced by director Taika Waititi.
If you're as Pop! Vinyl obsessed as me, the best places to go are our friends at Entertainment Earth. Our friends have the deepest inventory of Pops, including exclusives, at the best prices anywhere on the Internet. When you click on any of our below links and make a purchase we get a small commission that helps us keep the lights on, at no cost to you at all. Every little bit helps, and we thank all of you continue to support us and our sponsors. Thanks!
Order Thor Ragnarok Thor Gladiator Suit Pop! Vinyl Figure #240 from Entertainment Earth!
Order Thor Ragnarok Hulk Helmeted Gladiator Pop! Vinyl Figure #241 from Entertainment Earth!
Order Thor Ragnarok Hela Masked Pop! Vinyl Figure #243 from Entertainment Earth!
Order Thor Ragnarok Loki Sakaarian Pop! Vinyl Figure #242 from Entertainment Earth!
Order Thor Ragnarok Heimdall Pop! Vinyl Figure #245 from Entertainment Earth!
Order Thor Ragnarok Valkyrie Scavenger Suit Pop! Vinyl Figure #244 from Entertainment Earth!
Order Thor Ragnarok Korg Pop! Vinyl Figure #269 from Entertainment Earth!