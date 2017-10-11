11/10/2017
Pop! Obsession: Awesome Wave Of 'Black Panther' Pops Straight From Wakanda!
Marvel's Black Panther simply looks incredible. Clearly, they aren't playing around when it comes to their first black superhero movie, and Funko isn't resting on their laurels either. Three months before the film hits theaters, Funko has unleashed a huge wave of new Black Panther Pop! Vinyl figures, straight from Wakanda.
A few versions of Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther are available, one in his suit and another that is a 1-6 Chase variant, and another that finds him in his awesome Warrior Falls suit. Yes, thank you, I'll take all three, please. Michael B. Jordan as villain Erik Killmonger also comes with a 1-6 variant rarity, plus Letitia Wright as Wakandan princess Shuri, and Lupita Nyong'o as Dora Milaje member, Nakia.
I expect we'll see another wave closer to the film's release in February, and I'll be waiting, ready to add them to my collection.
I expect we'll see another wave closer to the film's release in February, and I'll be waiting, ready to add them to my collection.
