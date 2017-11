Halloween may be behind us but on this week's Cinema Royale we're going to look at one of the most chilling movies of the year. Yorgos Lanthimos' The Killing of a Sacred Deer stars Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, and the creepy Barry Keoghan from Dunkirk . He was creepy then, he's a million times creepier now! Halloween may be behind us but on this week's Cinema Royale we're going to look at one of the most chilling movies of the year. Yorgos Lanthimos'stars Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, and the creepy Barry Keoghan from. He was creepy then, he's a million times creepier now!

Plus, Woody Harrelson dons a ton of freakish makeup as Lyndon Baines Johnson but is LBJ his Oscars role?

My guest didn't show so I'm flyin' solo! You should tune in anyway!