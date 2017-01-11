Podcast: Is THOR: RAGNAROK A Marvel Game-Changer?

Tune in and follow Cinema Royale on

Waking up from Odin-Sleep just in time for! On this episode of Cinema Royale I'll be joined by Jeff Lyles of Lyles' Movie Files to talk about the Asgardian thunder god's third (and best?) solo adventure! With Taika Waititi at the helm this one's expected to be one of Marvel's funniest movies yet, but does it live up to the hype? And what does it mean for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?