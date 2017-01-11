11/01/2017
Podcast: Is THOR: RAGNAROK A Marvel Game-Changer?
Waking up from Odin-Sleep just in time for THOR: RAGNAROK! On this episode of Cinema Royale I'll be joined by Jeff Lyles of Lyles' Movie Files to talk about the Asgardian thunder god's third (and best?) solo adventure! With Taika Waititi at the helm this one's expected to be one of Marvel's funniest movies yet, but does it live up to the hype? And what does it mean for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
