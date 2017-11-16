Podcast: Does JUSTICE LEAGUE Unite the League or Destroy It?

Does JUSTICE LEAGUE unite the League or destroy? Following the success of WONDER WOMAN can Warner Bros. keep the momentum going with JUSTICE LEAGUE? On a very special episode of Cinema Royale, I'll be joined by Matt Razak of Flixist.com and Jeff Lyles of Lyles Movie Files for a slightly spoilery review of the anticipated superhero flick! We'll talk about the film's box office prospects, those Batman rumors, and of course the future of the DCU!
All this plus news on Shazam, secret Marvel projects, Lord of the Rings, the impact of Hollywood's sexual misconduct scandals, and more! Tune in and follow Cinema Royale on Blogtalkradio as part of Critical: The Movie Critics Network!