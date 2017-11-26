Podcast: Cinema Royale Tackles Three Awards Season Contenders

It's the second episode of Cinema Royale this week! Who says you don't have anything to give thanks for?? Now, are these movies worth being thankful for? I'll be joine by my homie Chris Bumbray of Joblo.com to review Denzel Washington's legal thriller, ROMAN J. ISRAEL, Esq. That will be followed by Gary Oldman's much talked about performance as Winston Churchill in DARKEST HOUR. And finally, Luca Guadagnino's summer romance, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME!