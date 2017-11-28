'Paddington 2' Trailer: Hugh Grant Is More Than Just A Scene-Stealer

Few would have thought that 2015'swould be one of the year's best animated movies. A real charmer that captured why Michael Bond's marmalade-loving bear has been beloved for decades, it captured $268M worldwide, And now the bear is coming back for more with, which has just revealed a new trailer.Ben Whishaw is back as the voice of Paddington, who has gotten into some trouble trying to do a nice thing. He wants to buy a rare pop-up book for his Aunt Lucy's birthday, but runs afoul of a narcissistic actor and master of disguises played by Hugh Grant. Grant is a riot in every trailer we've seen, because he looks just as surprised as us that he's in this.Here's the synopsis:Much of the original cast returns including Sally Hawkins, Jim Broadbent, Julie Walters, Hugh Bonneville, and Peter Capaldi, along with new faces Brendan Gleeson, Noah Taylor, and Richard Ayoade.opens January 12th 2018.