11/06/2017
Oscar Season Trailer For Re-Release Of Kathryn Bigelow's 'Detroit'
Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit came and went earlier this year without making too much noise, and that's not something you can usually say about one of her movies. While it wasn't quite on the level of The Hurt Locker or Zero Dark Thirty, it was a powerful, accusatory reminder of decades of police brutality. It probably could have used a better release date closer to awards season rather than in the thick of summer when audiences are looking for an escape. But those decisions are in the past now, and Annapurna is trying to make amends.
Detroit is getting an awards season re-release beginning December 1st. Deadline says “The reissue will encompass 10 cities and 20-25 screens in markets that will include New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Palm Springs, Maui and Aspen.”
For those who may have forgotten, Detroit is an ensemble piece featuring Anthony Mackie, John Boyega, a terrifying Will Poulter, Hannah Murray, Algee Smith, Jacob Latimore, Jason Mitchell, Jack Reynor, Kaitlyn Dever, and John Krasinski. It's a devastating film that takes place during the 1967 Detroit race riots, but it really grips you during a tense showdown set in the Algiers Motel. You'll never see Will Poulter as that stupid kid from We're the Millers again.
Frankly, I find it embarrassing that such an important movie only made $21M, despite strong reviews and multiple campaigns to get people out to see it. If you didn't check it out before, don't make the same mistake twice.
Check out the re-release trailer below, which uses Maya Angelou's "Still I Rise" to awesome effect.