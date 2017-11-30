NYFCC Awards 'Lady Bird' Best Picture Of 2017; Tiffany Haddish Surprise Winner For 'Girls Trip'

If you've been online all day today then you may have seen the New York Film Critics Circle taking their sweet time announcing the winners of their 2017 awards. Well, here they are, and I can see why it took so long because there are some surprises.Unsurprising was Greta Gerwig'staking Best Picture, and I've come to think there are legit Oscars hopes for her excellent coming of age drama. Saoirse Ronan also walked away with Best Actress, whilebreakout Timothee Chalamet (who is also in, btw) won Best Actor. He'll undoubtedly be an Oscar contender. Sean Baker won Best Director for one of my favorite movies of the year,, with Willem Dafoe getting a much-deserved Best Supporting Actor win . The biggest surprise, and possibly a sign of things to come, came when Tiffany Haddish won Best Supporting Actress for her hilarious turn in. Damn!! #shereadyFull list of winners is below!