11/30/2017
NYFCC Awards 'Lady Bird' Best Picture Of 2017; Tiffany Haddish Surprise Winner For 'Girls Trip'
If you've been online all day today then you may have seen the New York Film Critics Circle taking their sweet time announcing the winners of their 2017 awards. Well, here they are, and I can see why it took so long because there are some surprises.
Unsurprising was Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird taking Best Picture, and I've come to think there are legit Oscars hopes for her excellent coming of age drama. Saoirse Ronan also walked away with Best Actress, while Call Me By Your Name breakout Timothee Chalamet (who is also in Lady Bird, btw) won Best Actor. He'll undoubtedly be an Oscar contender. Sean Baker won Best Director for one of my favorite movies of the year, The Florida Project, with Willem Dafoe getting a much-deserved Best Supporting Actor win . The biggest surprise, and possibly a sign of things to come, came when Tiffany Haddish won Best Supporting Actress for her hilarious turn in Girls Trip. Damn!! #sheready
Full list of winners is below!
Best Picture: “Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig
Best Director: Sean Baker, “The Florida Project”
Best Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”
Best Actress: Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
Best Actor: Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”
Best Supporting Actress: Tiffany Haddish, “Girls Trip”
Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
Best Cinematography: “Mudbound,” Rachel Morrison
Best Animated Film: “Coco,” Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina
Best Nonfiction Film: “Faces Places,” Agnes Varda
Best Foreign Language Film: “BPM (Beats Per Minute),” Robin Campillo
Best First Time Film: “Get Out,” Jordan Peele