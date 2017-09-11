Now Louis C.K.'s 'I Love You, Daddy' Is In Jeopardy Ahead Of Bombshell Story

Allegations about the comedian's behavior towards women have followed him for years, but now they may be coming to a head. The film's New York premiere, along with C.K.'s appearance on The Stephen Colbert Show, have been canceled ahead of a big New York Times story. Oohhhh boy. That C.K. is already running scared is not a good sign. It doesn't mean he's guilty of anything, but it sure doesn't look good, either.
I Love You, Daddy is slated to open on November 17th, but don't be surprised if it gets pulled. [THR]