11/09/2017

Now Louis C.K.'s 'I Love You, Daddy' Is In Jeopardy Ahead Of Bombshell Story

Now it's Louis C.K.'s turn to face the music for his alleged behavior, and honestly, it couldn't be coming at a worse time for him, nor could he have a worse movie to be pushing than I Love You, Daddy. The film, which he kept secret until its premiere few months ago, centers on a Hollywood director's relationship with a 17-year-old girl. In this climate he's lucky The Orchard plans to release the film at all, although that may be about to change.

Allegations about the comedian's behavior towards women have followed him for years, but now they may be coming to a head. The film's New York premiere, along with C.K.'s appearance on The Stephen Colbert Show, have been canceled ahead of a big New York Times story. Oohhhh boy. That C.K. is already running scared is not a good sign. It doesn't mean he's guilty of anything, but it sure doesn't look good, either.

I Love You, Daddy is slated to open on November 17th, but don't be surprised if it gets pulled. [THR]

 