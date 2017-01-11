11/01/2017
Next 10 Years of 'Star Wars' Stories Already Being Planned
Was there ever any real doubt that Star Wars would continue beyond Episode 9? There was no chance in Hoth that Lucasfilm and Disney would let JJ. Abrams' return to the galaxy far far away be the end of the road, but for those who perhaps were a little bit concerned, Kathleen Kennedy is here to assuage your fears.
The Lucasfilm head honcho was on The Star Wars Show, and of course it was mostly "Isn't everything awesome!?" type stuff, including a rosey picture painted of Solo: A Star Wars Story. But Kennedy also revealed that plans are already afoot for Star Wars' future...
“We’re sitting down now and talking about the next ten years of ‘Star Wars’ stories, and we’re looking at narratively where that might go. Future stories beyond ‘Episode 9’ with these new characters — Rey, Poe, Finn, BB-8 — but we’re also looking at working with people who are interested in coming into the ‘Star Wars’ world, and taking us to places we haven’t been yet. And that’s exciting too, because it’s a vast galaxy, far, far away. The possibilities are endless.”
As long as Star Wars remains the biggest cash cow in movie history, she's right that it'll be "endless." Hopefully some of that time will be spent truly exploring every corner of the universe, with new stories following new characters that take us fans into unexpected territory.