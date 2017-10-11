New 'Black Panther' Character Posters Introduce Wakandan Royals And Rivals

I don't know if Marvel knows what they have set off with. If it sucks, there will be rioting in the streets. If it's awesome...well, we may still riot but we'll have lots of cookouts, too. Yes, black nerds, non-nerds, and nerd-adjacents will be celebrating its arrival from sea to shining sea, and Marvel has decided to get us all pumped once more with some great looking character posters.You have pretty much the entire cast featured in these images: Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa aka Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan as his rival Erik Killmonger, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira as Nakia and Okoye, adored members of the Dora Milaje, Letitia Wright as T'Challa's sister Shuri, Angela Bassett as his mother Ramonda, Forest Whitaker as Wakandan elder Zuri, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross of the Joint Counterterrorism Center, Winston Duke as M'baku aka Man-Ape, Daniel Kaluuya as T'Challa' best friend W'Kabi, and Andy Serkis as Ulysses Klau whose sonic hand is teased underneath that mannequin shell.Ryan Coogler hit the friggin' lotto with that cast. It's just crazy.opens February 16th 2018.