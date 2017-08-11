'Mosaic' Trailer: Steven Soderbergh Wants You To Get Interactive

Always experimenting with the narrative form in one way or another, Steven Soderbergh has been keeping his new project,, a secret for a few years. It's time for that to change because now we have the full trailer for what promises to be both an interactive app experience and an HBO limited series starring Sharon Stone, Frederick Weller, Garrett Hedlund, Beau Bridges, and Paul Reubens.That's right, interactive. You're not going to be able to just lounge on your couch eating chips while binging your way through all six episodes. Soderbergh expects you to get involved in the murder mystery surrounding famed children's book author and artist Olivia Lake (Stone). The app allows you to choose from the many characters to follow in order to get their perspective, with each decision you make along the way changing the various storythreads.Interesting, yes, but like Soderbergh'sit may be a few years too early. I'm not sure audiences want to get that deeply involved right now. You can downloadon IPhone, AppleTV, and more right now. The straight narrative version, which you won't have any say in unfortunately, debuts on HBO as a limited series on January 22nd.