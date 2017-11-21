11/21/2017
More Poirot! Sequel To 'Murder On The Orient Express' In The Works
Your parents are about to be very happy! Kenneth Branagh's Murder On the Orient Express has performed well with $148M worldwide in two weeks, and now it looks like we'll be booking a ticket on another Agatha Christie mystery. THR reports Fox are ready to move on a sequel, this time adapting Christie's 1937 book, "Death On the Nile", which again features Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot.
At this point Branagh isn't signed on to return, but since he both directed and gave a devilishly enjoyable performance as Poirot, it's likely he will. Michael Green wrote the previous film and will also pen this one, which finds Poirot again attempting a vacation, only this time in Egypt. Once again he's roped into a murder mystery, this one involving the death of someone engaged in a love triangle.
Maybe since Angelina Jolie had to drop out of the last movie she can take part in this one? No word on when shooting could begin but I expect Fox will want to jump on this quick.