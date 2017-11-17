11/17/2017
Michelle Williams May Join Benedict Cumberbatch & Jake Gyllenhaal In 'Let It Fall Back'
As Luca Guadagnino's summer romance Call Me By Your Name appears to be the belle of the ball this awards season, the director is already gearing up for his next film. Previously titled Rio but newly retitled Let It Fall Back, the film looks to add Michelle Williams to a cast that already has Benedict Cumberbatch and Jake Gyllenhaal.
Williams is in talks for the film's female lead, marking a reunion for her with Gyllenhaal, who she co-starred with in Brokeback Mountain. Penned by Steven Knight, Let It Fall Back centers on a financial journalist who travels to Rio de Janiero to visit a wealthy friend, only to get wrapped up in a plot to fake his friend's death. Details on Williams' role are unclear at this point.
Next up for Williams are a bunch of reshoots on Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World, which has the potential to thrust her back into the Oscars race. She can be seen right now in Todd Haynes' Wonderstruck.