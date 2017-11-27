11/27/2017
Michael Pena's Sci-Fi Flick 'Extinction' May Be Extinct
Michael Pena's sci-fi flick Extinction is...well, looking pretty damned extinct. The film, which he joined last February and was accompanied by Lizzy Caplan and Mike Colter, has been pulled from Universal's schedule. This despite having a release date in January 2018. Why?
THR has the news but they don't have a reason. I mean, we could toss a few speculative theories out there but what would be the point? The film was shot and presumably completed by Ben Young and was a man whose nightmare of losing his family turns into a reality when an otherworldly force invades the planet. The man comes to find an inner strength to keep his family safe from harm. James McAvoy had been eyeing the lead role for a while before Pena came aboard. Now it looks like we won't see either of them save the day.
Oh well. It's not like we won't have plenty of opportunities to see the cast elsewhere. Pena will fight terrorism on horseback alongside fellow Marvel-ite Chris Hemsworth in 12 Strong, not to mention his return for Ant-Man & the Wasp; Caplan may be joining Channing Tatum in that Gambit movie, and Colter has a second season of Luke Cage when he's not busy running through the dreams of women everywhere hoping he'll ask them for a cup of coffee.