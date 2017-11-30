11/30/2017
Matthew Vaughn Eyes Sci-Fi Film 'Courage' From 'Stranger Things' Producer
It's unclear if we'll get a third film in the Kingsman saga, but if so we may be waiting a while because Matthew Vaughn is finding ways to keep himself busy. He's already set to direct an adaptation of bestselling espionage novel I Am Pilgrim, and now he may get behind the camera for a film Deadline describes as "in the vein of Inception and Edge of Tomorrow."
Vaughn is set to produce and possibly direct Courage, a sci-fi film with a script by Stranger Things exec-producer Karl Gaidusek. There aren't any plot details at the moment but Gaidusek previously co-wrote the Tom Cruise movie Oblivion, so it's a genre he's obviously down with.
We'll see where this goes, but name-checking Inception and Edge of Tomorrow is an easy way to set the bar absurdly high.