11/29/2017
'Mary Magdalene' Trailer: Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix Tell The Untold Story
When crafting a Biblical drama like Mary Magdalene, there are basically two approaches one can take. You can either be as faithful as possible to the text, ensuring you won't offend the large faith-based audience who have proven their box office might over the last few years. Or you can dare to try something different, like what Darren Aronofsky did with Noah, and risk backlash while possibly courting an audience who wouldn't have turned up otherwise. It seems that director Garth Davis has chosen the latter approach with Mary Magdalene, and that makes this new trailer rather intriguing.
Starring Rooney Mara, who Davis worked with on Lion, and Joaquin Phoenix as Jesus Christ, the film is told from her perspective, a fact that is already bound to be controversial in some circles. Chiwetel Ejiofor takes on the role of Peter with Tahar Rahim as that judas...well, Judas. But the draw here is going to be the reunion of Mara and Phoenix, who first worked together a few years ago on Spike Jonze's Her. It's clear this version of Mary will not be silent or relegated to the background; again, that's going to upset a few folks.
Here's the synopsis: Set in the Holy Land in the first century C.E., a young woman leaves her small fishing village and traditional family behind to join a radical new social movement. At its head is a charismatic leader, Jesus of Nazareth, who promises that the world is changing. Mary is searching for a new way of living, and an authenticity that is denied her by the rigid hierarchies of the day. As the notoriety of the group spread and more are drawn to follow Jesus’ inspirational message, Mary’s spiritual journey places her at the heart of a story that will lead to the capital city of Jerusalem, where she must confront the reality of Jesus’ destiny and her own place within it.