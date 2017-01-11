Marvel's 'New Warriors' Is Looking For A New Network

When you hear something has "tested through the roof" but nobody seems to want it, be skeptical. That's apparently the case for New Warriors, the TV series adaptation of the Marvel Comic that was ordered straight to series by Freeform. Well, despite that things apparently didn't work out because THR says it's being shopped to other networks.
New Warriors centers on the young B-league heroes of the Marvel Universe, with Milana Vayntrub as Doreen Green, AKA Squirrel Girl, Derek Theler as Mister Immortal, Jeremy Tardy as Night Thrasher, Calum Worthy as Speedball, Matthew Moy as Microbe and Kate Comer as Debrii. The report says Freeform simply couldn't find a spot for it on their lineup, which is weird since they are almost completely original programming at this point and will expand further in 2018. That said, their indecision caused Marvel to ask for the show back so they could pursue other options. That could be a good thing if it lands at a bigger network.
Apparently Disney executives loved it, and there's talk the 10-episode series could wind up on their streaming service (Where everything will eventually go) when it launches. This presumes they really did love it, because let's be honest, if the show was really so great why would they ever pass up a chance to have another little piece of the Marvel Universe to run alongside Cloak & Dagger? Makes no sense. But we'll see how this goes, and who knows? There may be a better home for Squirrel Girl out there.