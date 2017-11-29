'Love, Simon' Trailer: The Arrowverse Guy Makes A Movie About Coming Out

You probably recognize the name Greg Berlanti from being the guy who crams your TV full of comic book shows like, and, but he's also stepped it up to the big screen on occasion. His last movie was 2010's rather underrated family dramedy(he also co-wrote, but we'll ignore that), but now he's back withwhich deals with the difficult topic of coming out as gay.The film stars Nick Robinson fromand, as the titular teenage boy struggling to tell his family and friends that he's gay. The situation is made more complicated by the class bully who has found out Simon's secret and is threatening to reveal it, plus Simon must find the identity of the anonymous classmate he's fallen for online.I like this trailer because it's so different from the punishing "coming out" movies we used to get years ago. This one is light, funny, and looks like it could be enjoyed by all. I do think it's time Robinson move on past the high school roles, though.Featuring a terrific young cast that includes Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Miles Heizer, Keiynan Lonsdale, Logan Miller, Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel, and Tony Hale,opens March 16th 2018.