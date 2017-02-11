11/02/2017
Leonardo DiCaprio Eyed For Quentin Tarantino's Next Film
This is a time of major change for Quentin Tarantino. He's spent his entire filmmaking career working with Harvey Weinstein, ever since Reservoir Dogs at Miramax. But in the wake of the recent scandals he's moving on and shopping his next project, which we learned over the summer would be about the Manson murders, to other studios. Well, turns out there's more to it than that, and at least one more name you can add to the list of potentials stars: Leonardo DiCaprio.
Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, and Samuel L. Jackson were said to be eyeing roles in the film, and it sounds like they are still in the mix. DiCaprio worked with Tarantino before in Django Unchained, which turned out to be one of his most memorable roles, and you know he'll have something awesome written for him again.
Tarantino is doing things a bit differently this time, too, by letting studios read his screenplay before making a bid. Referred to as #9, because it's his ninth movie, it's being considered by Warner Bros., Universal, and Paramount among others, but who you won't find are streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon.
As for the story, it may be overstating things to call it a Manson Family movie, the same way you can't really call Inglourious Basterds a Hitler flick. It's apparently set in 1960s or late '70s Los Angeles and is said to be pretty mainstream by Tarantino standards.
Expect news on the distributor to break pretty quickly, in time for Tarantino to shoot next year. [Deadline]