11/02/2017
Laurence Fishburne Is Working On A Top Secret Marvel Project
You won't have a chance to see Laurence Fishburne as Perry White in Justice League, but the actor, who is currently starring in Richard Linklater's Last Flag Flying, is far from done with comic book movies. As we learned last summer, he'll be playing Bill Foster aka Black Goliath in Ant-Man & The Wasp, but that's just the beginning of what he has cooking with Marvel.
Speaking with Collider, Fishburne revealed that he has a top secret project in the works with Marvel, and I'm dying to know what it is...
"I’m developing something else for Marvel that I can’t talk about. It’s gonna be really cool. It’s gonna change the world, we hope (laughs). I went to Marvel and pitched them something that really couldn’t work out—there was a lot of legal red tape that just [was] something they couldn’t work out. But then they came back with the offer for Ant-Man and the Wasp and then they said, ‘Hey, what do you think of this?’ and I went ‘Oh yeah that, yes!’ so…”
What kind of super secret project could Fishburne be working on that he might have pitched? Maybe a Blue Marvel film? Blue Marvel is one of the most powerful characters in Marvel, debuting in 2008 as a hero who had been active decades before, but hung up the cape to live a normal life. Just speculation on my part, of course. The reason why it sprang to mind is that Blue Marvel was originally created by comic book writer and film director Kevin Grievioux, who conceived the character when he was just a kid. I can see there being some legal squabbling over the rights.
Fishburne also talked a little bit about bringing Bill Foster into the MCU, and what his arrival means for Ant-Man...
"All I can tell you is I’m playing Bill Foster, who was Hank Pym’s assistant. That’s how I enter into the world and I’m very excited. Peyton Reed is directing it, who directed the first one. It’s gonna be as fun and cool and smart as the first one.”
Ant-Man & The Wasp opens July 6th 2018.