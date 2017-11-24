'Justice League': Zack Snyder's Son Blames Studio For "Meddling"

Ever since Justice League we've seen a lot of people furiously demanding to see Zack Snyder's version of the film, the one they think is uncorrupted by Joss Whedon's reshoots. If you're among those who feel that way, you can either sign a petition or hope one of the film's cinematographers has some serious sway at Warner Bros. You may also have some support from Zack Snyder's son, Jett, who says the studio did something unthinkable, and *gasp* got involved in that movie costing them hundreds of millions of dollars...
“On a more serious note I did enjoy the movie, although it is clearly not what it could have been due to the meddling of Warner Brothers and the forced comedy. The run time was my biggest gripe with the movie, with events that should take a long time over in a flash;$ but still definitely a fun movie to watch, and would recommend it.”
Granted you could see the stitching where Snyder and Whedon's contrasting visions met, but I'd wager the critical response would have been worse if it was a solo Snyder joint. Audiences have long since grown tired of Snyder's joylessness. The levity Whedon brought, misplaced as it was sometimes, was a breath of fresh air.
Oh, but there's one more adding his name to the chorus of those wanting to see Snyder's cut of Justice League. Stuntman Richard Cetrone backed up Snyder in a recent Facebook post...
With this much demand, surely something is bound to happen. Stay tuned.