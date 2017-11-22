11/22/2017
Jude Law Joins The MCU As The Original Captain Marvel
Jude Law has become quite franchise happy all of the sudden. A current social media obsession is his upcoming portrayal of a young Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, sparked by his suave look in the recent cast photo. Harry Potter fans are some of the most fanatical, but Marvel may have them beat, and now Law can say he's part of the Potterverse and the MCU.
Law has joined the cast of Captain Marvel in the role of Mar-Vell, the original hero to bear the Captain Marvel name. It's a huge role because Mar-Vell is one of the most important characters in the history of the Marvel Universe, and a member of the alien Kree who are meant to be the movie's chief villains. His death in the 1982 "Death of Captain Marvel" comic is still considered a landmark moment that shook the industry. In the film Mar-Vell will be serving as a mentor of sorts to Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, while Ben Mendelsohn is in talks to play the chief bad guy. Samuel L. Jackson is also on board as a pre-eyepatched Nick Fury.
Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel opens March 8th 2019. [Variety]