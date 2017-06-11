11/06/2017
Jon Hamm Joins Supernatural Thriller 'Off Season'; Rebecca Ferguson Boards Roald Dahl Biopic
After a year in which he starred in the sci-fi drama Marjorie Prime and scored one of the summer's biggest hits with Baby Driver, Jon Hamm is moving on to a supernatural thriller. He'll star in Off Season, the directorial debut of BAFTA Award nominee Jonathan van Tulleken. Okay, so it sounds like it should be a sports movie, but it's actually an expansion of Tulleken's 2009 short set in the harsh Canadian tundra as a man feverishly searches for his elderly father who has gone missing. The search leads to the discovery of long buried family secrets. [Deadline]
While she may be shooting Mission: Impossible 6 right now, Rebecca Ferguson has already lined up her next project. She's entered talks to join Hugh Bonneville in the untitled biopic on children's book author Roald Dahl and his wife, actress Patricia Neal. John Hay (Lost Christmas) will be behind the camera, directing from an adaptation of Michael Shearer's book, An Unquiet Life. Filming begins later January which is right around when she'll wrap up on MI6. She'll be seen next in The Greatest Showman opposite Hugh Jackman.