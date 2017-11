Joe Johnston Says 'The Silver Chair' To Be His Final Film

A look back at Joe Johnston's career shows him to be a director whose films frequently brought a nostalgic touch. He began as a visual effects artist on, andbefore moving on to direct his own movies., and my favorite of the bunch,, weren't all great movies but they were Johnston in a nutshell. You knew when you were seeing his work and there aren't that many directors who have a style so distinct.. And now Johnston says it's time to call it a career after he wraps upJohnston added Comic-Con Paris and spilled some details on, the fourth film infranchise that ran aground a few years ago. He revealed that the plan is for this to be his final movie as a director, saying he's "ready to go do something else." The 67-year-old director added thatwould begin pre-production in the summer with shooting in the winter for a 2019 release.Considering they are based on the beloved books by C.S. Lewis, The Chronicles of Narnia has never found the same big screen success as The Lord of the Rings, which it is frequently compared to. The last film, 2010's Voyage of the Dawn Treader, earned just $415M, prompting Walden Media to ditch their long-running relationship with the franchise.As a result, Johnston says he doesn't want The Silver Chair to resemble the prior movies in any way, and who can really blame him?The story, which Johnston accurately describes a the "darkest" of Lewis' series, follows Eustace Scrubb (previously played by Will Poulter) and classmate Jill Pole as they search Narnia for King Caspian's missing son and only heir. [ NarniaWeb