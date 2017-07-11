11/07/2017
Jason Momoa Reveals If 'Justice League' Has A Post-Credits Scene
It's par for the course now that any discussion of superhero movies must include if it has a post-credit scene or not. Nobody wants to sit all the way through the credits for nothing. And even when Marvel pokes fun at us for waiting, the joke is always worth it. Warner Bros. hasn't earned that level of trust with their DC Comics movies yet, and only Suicide Squad has had an extra scene. So we REALLY need to know whether to wait or not. Good thing Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman in Justice League, is a chatty, excitable fellow. He tells BBC Radio when asked about a post-credits scene...
"You've gotta sit through the whole thing and go through the credits."
He then added, "I forgot that it was in the script. It's fantastic."
Great. So pack a lunch and be prepared to stick around for a while longer. The only reason to do a post-credits scene is to set something else up, and I'm curious to see what that will be. Maybe Darkseid? Maybe one of the solo movies like Aquaman or Wonder Woman 2? Maybe Green Lantern?
We'll find out when Justice League opens November 17th.