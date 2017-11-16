11/16/2017
James Franco Will Dupe Himself In X-Men Spinoff, 'Multiple Man'
I have a very short list of favorite X-Men. It begins with Longshot, followed by Gambit; one of which is getting his own movie soon presumably, and the other who probably never will. But my third favorite is one who is really only a peripheral member of the team, and he's about to get his own movie with James friggin' Franco starring. Franco is set to star in Multiple Man, based on the popular X-Factor character.
This is pretty wild because I never thought this would happen. The film will be produced by Simon Kinberg with Allen Heinberg writing the script. Franco would star as Jamie Madrox, who has the awesome ability to create duplicates, or "dupes", of himself. Now, when the character was first introduced Jamie was a wise-cracking douche, whose dupes didn't really have much personality. Later on he would mature as a member the government sanctioned X-Factor team (led by Alex Summers aka Havok), and his dupes would evolve to the point where they had minds of their own. Sometimes his dupes would split off and go build lives of their own away from Jamie and the whole superhero thing. Jamie would later go on to become a mutant private detective, leading the X-Factor Investigations squad.
I really hope they make this a detective story.
Suffice it to say this news blows me away, and I can't wait to see how this develops. Multiple Man has already been seen on the big screen, first on a list of names in X2, and then as a criminal in X-Men: The Last Stand, played by Eric Dane. [THR]