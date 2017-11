James Cameron's 'Terminator' Film Adds 'The Hunger Games' Writer Billy Ray

Every new attempt to rebootcomes with big ambitions, and James Cameron's return to the franchise he built is no different. New trilogy, a writers assembled to plan spinoffs and sequels, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton back to star, anddirector Tim Miller behind the camera. The only thing missing is someone to put it all down on paper, and that's where screenwriter Billy Ray comes in.Ray, who wrote, and more (he also directedwhich is great) will pen the latestmovie. We still don't know where this latest chapter in the saga will go, but we do know it won't be restrained by prior events in the timeline. And while a lot of people have been excited by that prospect, I would like to point out thathad the same philosophy. Then again, that film didn't have Ray doing the script or Cameron's guiding influence.The newopens July 26th 2019. [ TheWrap